Sports

BREAKING: Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer suspended for three games

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 08:11 PM CDT

Columbus, Ohio - AP - Ohio State has suspended head football coach Urban Meyer for three games for failing to take sufficient management action relating to former assistant coach Zach Smith's misconduct.

Ohio State announced the decision Wednesday night after an investigation into his handling of accusations of domestic violence made against Zach Smith, a longtime assistant coach.

Smith was accused by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith of physical abuse. Zach Smith was fired last month after she asked a judge for a protective order.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended from Aug. 31-Sept. 16.


(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/22/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/21/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/21/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/17/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/17/18