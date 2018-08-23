BREAKING: Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer suspended for three games
Columbus, Ohio - AP - Ohio State has suspended head football coach Urban Meyer for three games for failing to take sufficient management action relating to former assistant coach Zach Smith's misconduct.
Ohio State announced the decision Wednesday night after an investigation into his handling of accusations of domestic violence made against Zach Smith, a longtime assistant coach.
Smith was accused by his ex-wife, Courtney Smith of physical abuse. Zach Smith was fired last month after she asked a judge for a protective order.
Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was also suspended from Aug. 31-Sept. 16.
