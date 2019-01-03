Breaking up the MSU defense Video

WJTV - Mississippi State is going into the offseason having lost its bowl game, and it's also losing some key players from what many call a generational defense.

Gone next season will be defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive back Jonathan Abram.

All three are expected to be early round picks in this spring's NFL Draft, and all three will leave some big shoes to fill on this Bulldogs team.

However, Abram and Simmons say they're leaving something important behind.

"I feel like we left a standard, more than anything," Abram said. "We've got a lot of great guys on this team, more than just me, Montez and Jeffery."

Simmons, who led the team with 17 tackles for loss, expanded more on that standard.

"We would get mad when people got field goals off of us," he said. "We just take a lot of pride. We know that we could have been undefeated this year. I just hope these guys know, take this season and learn off of it."