OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Breein Tyree exploded for a career-high 40 points as Ole Miss routed Mississippi State, 83-58 Tuesday night.

Tyree was unconscious in the second half, single handedly outscoring the Bulldogs 27-24.

The Rebels improve to 13-11 (4-7) after winning three games in a row. The Bulldogs fall to 15-9 (6-5).

