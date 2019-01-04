Brent says consistency is key as Tigers prepare for SWAC play

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Well conference play begins in the SWAC this weekend, and Jackson State men's team enters with a 3-10 record in non-conference play -- the 5th best record in the SWAC.

Jackson State's three victories came against Chicago state, Fisk and Miles. To pick up a win in their league opener, they'll have to do so on the road against Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs have just one win on the season.

JSU head coach Wayne Brent said his goals for league play are simple.

"Just continue to play together, continue to be consistent, continue to play championship basketball and get better," Brent said. "At the end of the day it's about winning this league, it's about getting to the SWAC tournament at the end of the season."

JSU was 1-1 against Alabama A&M last season. Monday, they go to Montgomery to face Alabama State.