Brookhaven’s Dedrick Clark pulls off track trifecta at Masters World Regional Championships

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Medals and photos of Dedrick Clark’s triumphs on the track line the walls at his training facility – the Body Shop Edge.

The newest one is extra special – a first place finish in the 100 at the Masters World Regional Championships in Toronto.

“It’s my first international sprint title,” Clark said. “I won the 400 (before), but I never won the 100.”

Clark swept the sprints in Toronto – winning the 100, 200, and 400. At 40 years old he’s proving his best days are still ahead.

“Usually when you turn 30 everyone tells you you’re too old to do things…but a lot of times you have to just keep going. You start to believe people and you start to get old. I saw Masters track and field as an opportunity to keep doing what I love to do and that’s compete,” Clark said.

Clark is getting set to compete in his first ever powerlifting competition in New Orleans.

Check out the video above for a special feature on Clark’s journey, and an inside look at his facility – the Body Shop Edge in Brookhaven!