Bulldogs’ trip to 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge canceled

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team will not be competing in the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge on November 28-29, 2020.

According to leaders, the event was canceled due to COVID-related circumstances. The Bulldogs were slated to play Maine on Saturday and then face either UConn or Quinnipiac on Sunday.



“Going into this season, we understood that things could change at a moment’s notice,” said head coach Nikki McCray-Penson. “Unfortunately, due to circumstances out of our control, we are unable to compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge this weekend.”



The Bulldogs are scheduled to play New Orleans at Humphrey Coliseum on Wednesday, December 2, at 7:00 p.m.



LATEST STORIES: