C-USA bans conference championship events in Mississippi until state flag is changed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Conference USA is banning all conference championship events in Mississippi until the Confederate battle emblem is removed from the state flag.

The decision was approved by the C-USA Board of Directors.

Statement on Conference USA Championship events in the state of Mississippi: pic.twitter.com/KSu4OLvPNc — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) June 22, 2020

