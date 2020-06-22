C-USA bans conference championship events in Mississippi until state flag is changed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Conference USA is banning all conference championship events in Mississippi until the Confederate battle emblem is removed from the state flag.
The decision was approved by the C-USA Board of Directors.
