FRISCO, TX — Southern Miss took the stage on the opening day of the Conference USA Kickoff Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles are picked to finish second in the West in the pre-season media poll, behind North Texas.

Southern Miss returns nine starters on offense, and six starters from a defense that allowed the fewest first downs in the FBS last season. Marshall is the preseason favorite in the East.

Southern Miss opens the season at home against Alcorn State August 31st at 6:30 PM.