Callaway standout Malik Heath prepares for Mississippi State, a moment he’s looked forward to since the 9th grade.

Heath heads to Starkville after finishing his last season at Co-Lin as the No. 2 ranked junior college wide receiver.

Mississippi State has been anxiously waiting for No. 2 ranked junior college wide receiver Malik Heath. Heath was the number one player in the state of Mississippi out of high school at Callaway and was ranked the 22nd best wide receiver prospect in the country by ESPN.

“I’m very excited just to show everybody what I got because it’s been a long time and people have been waiting a long time for me to get up there,” said Heath.

Heath played two years of football at Co-Lin Community College in Wesson, Mississippi and is bringing a new sense of maturity and experience both on and off the field with him to Starkville.

“I think me as a player and as a person what changed me in Juco is I was very childish and immature going into my freshman year so as I got on down the road it got better,” he said.

The Callaway alum has been looking forward to making a name for himself in Starkville since he was in just the ninth grade, and that dream will finally come true this fall.

“My first game I probably want to have like two touchdowns but as a season I want to have like a thousand yards and probably sixteen touchdowns so I can go and enter my name into the draft. I’ve been committed there since my ninth grade year since they first offered me so it’s always been a dream.”