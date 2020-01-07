Callaway takes show on road during holiday break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Callaway Chargers were back to work in the capital city Monday, after a busy holiday break that took them to a couple different states.

The Chargers played in the John Wall Classic in Raleigh, North Carolina. When they got back, they packed their bags for another trip to Paduach, Kentucky for the Mustang Madness tournament.

In the video above – 12 Sports catches up with head coach David Sanders and star guard Daeshun Ruffin to discuss the trip, the team, and even some hidden talents.