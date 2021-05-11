Callaway’s David Sanders excited for next chapter as Co-Lin head coach

VIDEO ABOVE: David Sanders reflects on his 8-year run at Callaway and looks forward to taking over at Co-Lin.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It’s the end of an era at Callaway.

David Sanders is moving on after eight years at the helm to become the new head coach of the Co-Lin men’s basketball program.

“It’s hard to leave…but when you get an opportunity like this you can’t pass it up,” Sanders said.

The former Ole Miss and Provine standout led the Chargers to three state championships.

His first official day on the job will be June 1st.