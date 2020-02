INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 26: Florida State running back Cam Akers answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 26, 2020 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJTV) — Former Clinton standout Cam Akers was impressive this week at the NFL Combine.

The Florida State running back ran an official 4.47 40-time, bench pressed 20 reps, and had a 35.5 vertical.

4.47 for Cam Akers. We'll take it!

NEW Running Back Drill: Duce Staley Drill



RBs showing off their quick feet and explosiveness.





📱: https://t.co/vDFxxNddNZ pic.twitter.com/hKqwD6gVws — NFL (@NFL) February 29, 2020

Cam Akers is going to be the steal of the draft…here's why.

Akers decided to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.