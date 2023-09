JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As college football is now underway, it’s not too late to get season tickets for many of Mississippi’s biggest teams.

Though selection may be limited since the football season has already started, Jackson State, Ole Miss, and Southern Miss still have season tickets available (Mississippi State season tickets sold out in August). WJTV 12 News knows how much they cost and where to get them.

JSU Season Tickets: Order via mail

General Admission: $100

Youth Tickets (Ages 6-18): $60

Reserved: $160

Box Seats: $225

Next game: September 16 Texas State (Away) at 6 p.m.

MSU Season tickets: Sold Out

Next game: September 16 LSU (Home) at 11:00 a.m.

Ole Miss Season Tickets: Order online

Sideline: $400

South Endzone: $299

West Club: $400

East Bench Back: $400

Sideline Chairback: $400

Upper A and J Section: $200

Next game: September 16 Georgia Tech (Home) at 6:30 p.m.

Southern Miss Season Tickets: Order Online

Lower Level: $220, $180*

Upper Level: $99, $79*

Upper Level Chairback: $220, $180*

Touchdown Club: $1,020

East Club: $1,390, $1,640

* Indicates prices for faculty, staff, seniors, and military members.

Next game: September 16 Tulane (Home) at 3 p.m.