WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Feb 19, 2023 / 12:26 AM CST
Updated: Feb 19, 2023 / 12:32 AM CST
Canton boys basketball played a fast-paced game against Jim Hill Saturday in the MHSAA 5A state tournament second round, advancing to the third round of the tournament.
We’ll update this page regularly with the hottest deals as Presidents Day weekend is here, so be sure to check back in often so you don’t miss out.
Bathroom tech lets you clean your toothbrushes, listen to music while you shower, track essential information about your health and much more.
If you’re excited about the March Madness Tournament, prep your command center and show your love for the game with fantastic basketball merchandise.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>