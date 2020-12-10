Capacity reduced at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Gov. Tate Reeves’ most recent Executive Order, capacity at Humphrey Coliseum has been reduced to 10 percent of available seating until January 15, 2021.

According to Mississippi State University leaders, the university’s Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details and updates once they are finalized.

All fans will be required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth during all times except when actively eating or drinking while inside Humphrey Coliseum.

