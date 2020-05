VIDEO ABOVE: WJTV’s Hailey Hunter goes one-on-one with Jaemyn Brakefield

Did you know one of the top ranked basketball players in the class of 2020 is from Jackson?

Duke commit Jaemyn Brakefield started his career at Madison Ridgeland Academy, before making the move to Huntington Prep in West Virginia.

The 6-foot-8 power forward is now ranked among the country’s top prospects, as high as No. 19 by USA Today and No. 36 by 247 sports.