Catching up with JSU Viral Sensation Thomas “Snacks” Lee

Jackson State men’s basketball alum Thomas “Snacks” Lee recently lost 40 pounds and says he’s not stopping there. He has been inspired to start making major fitness goals since his famous three-point shot on Senior Night that went viral.

“I think ever since the shot it’s kind of fueled me to just make changes gradually,” said Lee.

“I’ve kind of used this quarantine time as self-reflection time to not only just reflect mentally but physically as well and to kind of get my body right and just start a new journey.”

Lee will never forget his first work out at D1 Jackson.

“Oh it was very tough,” he said. “I thought about quitting a couple times, but I had been working out probably about a month before I started so I kind of had built up some endurance and once I kicked it up another notch I was able to get through the work out.”

Part of why the workouts Lee does are so tough are because of the number of continuous reps his trainer Shay Hodge has him do.

“I would probably say pushing the sled backward with the 45 on it and also probably the box jumps jumping over all the hurdles and the boxes have been the toughest. Those get kind of tough especially when you’re doing a whole lot of sets because we don’t just do three sets. It’s probably like five to seven sets so it gets intense.”

There has been some rumblings going around that Snacks could be nominated for the Espy’s Top Viral Moment of the year award.

“Oh that would be phenomenal to even be you know in the category,” he said. “I think it’s history and I don’t know any of my peers who have been nominated for the award, so it’s definitely an honor to be in that category.”