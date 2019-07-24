Catching up with Malik Newman after his NBA Summer League showing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports twitter feeds across Mississippi blew up, when Callaway standout Malik Newman exploded for 33 points in an overtime win for the Cleveland Cavaliers in summer league.

Newman just always gets bucket.

We asked him about trying to prove the doubters wrong, and what it was like to play with other local guys in the summer league.

“At this point everyone like kinda knows what I do,” said Newman. “Like, I mean everyone knows that I’ve always been labeled a scorer my whole life. So, I don’t think that’s like a wake up call or anything, I think it was more of like y’all know this is what I’ve been known for my whole life, so I think it was more of that than a wake up call.”

“I think the most exciting part was being there and playing against other Mississippi natives, Quinndary Weatherspoon and Leroy [Shaq] Buchanan”

Newman was invited to the Cavs training camp.