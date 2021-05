PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - This week is the opening week of baseball in Mississippi. Baseball has been going on for a while for Little League, and that's where baseball really starts: when you're a kid.

"Gives these kids a purpose to come out and enjoy the sunshine, competition, play. Not think about stress at home, I guess. And they learn how to play with other players, how to share ideas and just be part of the community," said Ken Schipper with the NWRAA.