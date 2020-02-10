Cavs sign Malik Newman to 10-day contract

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (NBA) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Callaway standout Malik Newman to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.
Newman (6-3, 190) has appeared in 31 games (27 starts) this season with the Charge, averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ roster for the 2019 NBA Summer League. Newman played two years collegiately at Mississippi State and Kansas, averaging 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.0 minutes per game over 68 games (55 starts).
The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.