HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Opening day at Pete Taylor Park didn’t disappoint. Golden Eagles shutout Murray State 6-0.

Two Southern Miss pitchers combined to allow one hit and the Golden Eagles scored all of their runs in the seventh inning for a 6-0 season-opening victory over Murray State in front of 3,707 at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles won their sixth-straight season opener, posting their first shutout on opening day since defeating Mississippi State 11-0 in 2018.