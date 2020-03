(CNN) – This year’s NCAA Basketball Tournament was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. But to fill the void, CBS has come up with a way for you to still get somewhat of a March Madness fix.

According to the NCAA, CBS will re-air some classic March Madness games starting this weekend. On Saturday, Sunday and next Saturday, three games will air each day.

The games include eight national title contests and one Elite Eight match-up, all from the 80’s and 90’s.