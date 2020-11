JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — MAIS championship weekend kicked off at Jackson Academy Thursday night with two games.

First up in the 2A game – Manchester Academy finished off a perfect season with a 58-26 win over Riverdale (LA) to claim their second straight state championship.

The nightcap featured Leake Academy and Adams County Christian in the 5A title game. Leake prevailed 10-0 to capture its first state championship.