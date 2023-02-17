It was a cold day in Oxford, MS as Ole Miss baseball played its 2023 season opener, but you know the saying by now: don’t let the Rebs get hot.

The Rebels started hot Friday, right where the team left off with it’s 2022 College World Series championship. Tupelo native pitcher Hunter Elliott struck out the first three batters he faced. A six-run bottom of the second inning put Hotty Toddy on top for good in what turned into an 11-2 win.

The Rebels are now 21-2 in home openers under head coach Mike Bianco. And, of course, Ole Miss is now 1-0 on the season.