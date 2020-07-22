Choctaw County’s La’Genesis Johnson will play her first college basketball season at Jackson State

Choctaw County Dandy Dozen selection La’Genesis Johnson committed to play basketball at Alcorn State back in November. However, due to a head coaching change she just made the decision to instead play for SWAC regular season champions, Jackson State. Tigers head coach Tomekia Reed is beyond thrilled to add Johnson to her team and even remembers how upset she was when she first found out she was taken.

“I asked my staff, ‘How did we lose her like what happened?’,” said Coach Reed. “I was so upset and not knowing that we would be back at this day to have an opportuntiy to have her on the team with the program.”

Johnson is looking forward to working with SWAC coach of the year Tomekia Reed as she enters her first college basketball season.

“I felt like it was a better place for me and a better fit,” said Johnson. “Coach Reed has done a lot of great things with the program and I felt like she could bring a lot out of me; a lot of underlying potential that I have and help me become the best player I can be.”

Coach Reed had spots to fill in her post position this year and Johnson is a dominant force that will contribute to the team around the basket.

“She causes a lot of problems and a lot of mismatches for most post players,” said Reed. “She can shoot the outside shot, she can shoot the three-point shot, but on the inside around the basket she can block shots and alter shots, so she just brings so much to the game and it just makes her a threat all the way around.”