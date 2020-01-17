“Chop Chop” Sims eyeing Pearl Boxing Club’s first professional title

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — We first introduced you to local boxer Chown “Chop Chop” Sims back in August (click here for the story). With some help from Coach Bombay at the Pearl Boxing Club, Sims overcame hard times, and is now on the verge of making history in the Magnolia State.

“To be honest the only thing that I think kept me going was the fact that the man upstairs – he intervened so many times,” Sims said. “When I threw in the towel, he threw it back and said ‘wipe your face we’ve got work to do’.”

Chop Chop is a man on a mission, and he’s sacrificed a lot to get to this point.

“I train six days a week. Most of the time – two times a day. I’ve had to miss birthday parties. My baby turned three on December 13th. I had to miss that, I was in the gym. I miss out on a lot of things. But it’s all going to be worth it after I become a champion.”

And for championship level training, he’s come to the right place. His trainer Coach Bombay has been building winners at the Pearl Boxing Club for nearly a decade.

“When I first moved to Mississippi – I was seeing how they used a lot of Mississippi boxers as opponents,” Bombay said. “And I said one thing which is true to this day – you ask anybody if you come to fight somebody at the Pearl Boxing Club, you’re going to have to really fight. Because I don’t train no punk. If you’re my Grandma you’re going to have to box the right way.”

Chop Chop is one win away from becoming the first professional champion in the history of the club.

“To be honest I don’t have a plan B. There’s nothing to go back to for me. I work at Logan’s. I’m a bus boy. I get paid 40 dollars a day. I’m going to make plan A work. Kind of sort of put yourself between a rock and a hard place, so you can push the rock.”

Sims will face Ke’Eric “Hitman” Hinton for the ABF USA Mid America Super Middleweight Title, February 1st at Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg.

“I think it would be huge for the state of Mississippi,” Sims said. “And it would be even bigger to show people that no matter what you go through that if you got God there’s nothing that can stop you.”

“Going to be one of the first person that wins a title in over like 25 years out of Mississippi,” Bombay said. “We need to support people like him because you know when you look at the news every day a lot of these kids is getting in trouble, but we’ve got a positive story here that Mississippi needs to get behind.”