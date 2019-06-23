Christian Ringo holds 2nd annual youth football camp at Forest Hill

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Over at Forest Hill, Christian Ringo went back to his alma mater to host his 2nd annual football camp for younger athletes.

When WJTV 12 Sports talked to the Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman last year, he told us he's always wanted to put on a youth football camp and make it free of charge. But, his camp also focused on leadership, something he said is more important than the football drills.

"Just the foundation that needs to be set, I use football for structure in life," Ringo said. "It's definitely critical because these kids need positive male role models, so anything I can do to help with that, I'm on it."



"I don't know everybody's circumstances at home, a free camp should be convincing in my opinion. So, I just wanted to take care of everything else on the field and I want to thank everybody that played a part in it. But, free camp I just want the kids to come out here and enjoy it, so I can be able to teach them something that wasn't taught to me."

In November of last year, Ringo was signed by the Bengals off the Cowboys practice squad.