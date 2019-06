CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Christian Johnson and Dallas Dyar have played baseball together since they were kids, so it's fitting they were drafted within the same hour.

The Rays took Johnson (CF) in the 19th round, while the Phillies selected Dyar (RHP) in the 21st round of the MLB Draft Wednesday.

