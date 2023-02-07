WJTV
by: Blake Levine
Posted: Feb 7, 2023 / 01:02 PM CST
Updated: Feb 7, 2023 / 01:02 PM CST
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- Clinton girls soccer wins the 6A state championship.
The Arrows defeated Gulfport 1-0 on Monday.
The Clinton boy’s soccer team also won the 6A title this year.
