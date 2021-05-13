Clinton hires Rachel Hurley as Lady Arrows Softball Head Coach

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton High School announced on Thursday that Rachel Hurley has been hired as head coach of the Lady Arrows Softball program.

“It’s a great day getting to welcome Coach Hurley to the Arrow Family. Having someone with her playing and coaching experience will certainly benefit the Lady Arrows Softball program,” said Clinton’s Athletic Director Brian Fortenberry.

Hurley comes to Clinton after previously serving as assistant coach at Brandon High School, helping the Lady Bulldogs reach the South State Championship Series.

A 2010 graduate of Mississippi College, Hurley played for the Lady Choctaws from 2008-2010. Prior to that, she played for Mississippi State University from 2005-2007.

While at MC, she was named All-Conference and All-Region.