Clinton prepares for O.T. Spotlight matchup with Vicksburg

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton won its first game of the season last Thursday and it was a well-earned 14-7 overtime victory at South Panola.

It was the second game in a row the Arrows have won over the Tigers in Batesville. As a matter of fact, those two wins are the only two wins Clinton has at South Panola in school history.

This week, the Arrows are at home against Vicksburg.

The Gators opener was rained out so Clinton has no game tape on their next opponent. However, the team says that isn’t a very big deal.

“It doesn’t matter,” senior linebacker Desmyn Baker said. “At the end of the day, you’re gonna play football so it doesn’t matter if the team has tape or not.”

Senior center Cody Harrigill agrees.

“We don’t know what they got but we’re practicing with what we got,” Harrigill said. “We’re bringing all we have to the table and we’re gonna win again.”

Head coach Judd Boswell says no game tape is a small nuisance.

“We have a lot of things we have to correct. we’re gonna go over a lot of things to prepare for Vicksburg,” Boswell said. “It’s gonna be tough just not really knowing but if we do the things to make us better than the rest will take care of itself.”