Clinton T&F star Olivia Womack signs with Ole Miss

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton track and field standout Olivia Womack didn’t started competing until the 9th grade.

“All the hard work that she puts in staying after school when everyone else was going home finally paid off,” said Clinton head coach Johnathan Perkins. “She started this indoor season with the 60 yard with 7.55 will put her at number one in the nation.”

And, she’s hoping to lower that time by taking her talents to Ole Miss.

“They do have a really good track record, like literally when it comes to running,” Womack said. “A lot of their recent history and recent success, they have been running really fast and that’s one of the things that I want to do. In addition to that, the pre-law program. That’s one of the best programs they have there.”

“I hope to bring fast times and a brighter mind. Hopefully with all of that together, we can come together and win some championships.”

Womack helped lead Clinton to three straight girls track state championships, placing 1st in the 100 and 200 meter dashes at this year’s state meet.

She’s a three-time New Balance national qualifier and was a Junior Olympian in 2018.

Monday was the first time she’s seen all of her accolades on one table.

“It’s actually really nice to take time like this to just sit down and see what you’ve done and it actually like matters,” said Womack.