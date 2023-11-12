Playoffs have started for JUCO teams as Co-Lin tops Northwest Mississippi CC, 48-14.
So many local high school grads involved.
The Wolves are set to play East Mississippi CC in the MACCC Championship.
by: David Edelstein
