Co-Lin softball defeats Jones College, 7-0, in game three to win the NJCAA Division II NAtional Championship. It is the Wolves’ first national title in any sport.
Co-Lin Softball Wins Wolves’ First-Ever National Championship (In Any Sport)
by: David Edelstein
