Coach Chris Snopek had a great deal to be proud of this Father’s Day weekend.

Former MLB infielder and Ole Miss alum Chris Snopek has coached his son, also Chris Snopek, ever since he started playing competitively at just nine years old.

“He came to high school here at MRA when he was in the seventh grade and so it just worked out to where he was able to be on our team and I was able to coach him,” said Coach Snopek. “MRA has really been a blessing for them to open up and let me coach here with Coach Pavatte and watch him grow. It’s been nerve-wracking just because seeing your son play but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Snopek just finished his senior year at Madison Ridgeland Academy and says his dad has been the perfect mix of dad and coach throughout his baseball career.

“Honestly you would think he would pick on me or spot me out more but I can’t stress enough how positive he’s been to me throughout the years,” said Snopek. “He’s been more of a dad and just telling me to learn from things and not ever get mad at me. He just tells me every time something bad happens to learn from it and I can’t stress enough how important that was for me.”

The MRA graduate is off to play college baseball at Harvard in the fall. In between his dad coaching his younger brother John who is a rising sophomore at MRA, Coach Snopek plans to make the 22-hour trip to watch him play up in Cambridge.

“Oh man 100 percent just very proud…big blessing academically just as much as athletically,” said Coach Snopek. “Mom and I are a little bummed out about 22 hours away but we know the guy has a plan and we’re excited for him.”

Coach Snopek will always be his son’s biggest fan. One of his favorite memories was watching him hit his last home run for the Patriots.

“I hit a walk off home run like second to last game and my dad doesn’t usually coach first base but he was first base then,” said the soon-to-be freshman at Harvard. “You could see him and I was running around first and it went over the fence and he went and jumped up in the air and it was pretty cool. I didn’t see it when it happened but I watched the video after and it was really awesome.”