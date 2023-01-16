WJTV
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jan 16, 2023 / 12:24 AM CST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 12:24 AM CST
This week on Coach’s Clipboard, Jeremy Harrell and David Edelstein feature three student-athletes!
Part 1: MRA girls basketball senior Cameron Humphries!
Part2: Raymond boys basketball’s Eric (EJ) Paymon and Larry Lee!
