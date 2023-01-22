WJTV
Please enter a search term.
by: David Edelstein
Posted: Jan 22, 2023 / 11:48 PM CST
Updated: Jan 22, 2023 / 11:48 PM CST
This week on Coach’s Clipboard, former Tylertown boys and girls basketball coach (and current WJTV anchor) Jeremy Harrell and Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein discuss the rules of dunking in high school basketball games.
