Cohen reflects on Rooker's road to AA Chattanooga Video

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) - Former Mississippi State slugger Brent Rooker made his return to Trustmark Park Tuesday night as a member of the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Last year, Rooker was a first round competitive balance selection of the Minnesota Twins. Rooker has quickly moved up in the Minnesota system and right now leads the Southern League in runs batted in.

In his return to Trustmark Park, the former SEC Triple Crown winner went 0-for-3 with two walks.

His former coach and now Mississippi State athletic director, John Cohen, was at Tuesday's game. He says Rooker's intelligence is a big reason he's made it to this stage in his career.

"Can you predict that somebody's gonna get to this level and make it to the Big Leagues and become a first-rounder? that was difficult," Cohen said. "He's such a smart young man. I think that's the thing, the common bond for all these guys who get to this level. They have to understand their game, they have to have intelligence and he certainly has that."