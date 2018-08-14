Coley's road to Ole Miss Video

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - Two years ago, Cathedral (Natchez) alum James Coley was expecting to sign a scholarship with Louisiana-Monroe.

However, a new coaching staff came in and less than a month before National Signing Day, pulled his offer.

Well, fast forward to today and Coley is in the SEC with Ole Miss. Albeit he's a walk-on but his college career appeared over last fall after spending two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The defensive lineman says this is an opportunity he couldn't have dreamed of.

"It is very cool. There's a lot of pros to it. A lot of people from my high school, friends that are here. They never thought that I'd ever be here, I never thought that I'd be here," Coley said. "It's been a blessing. Walk-on, give it my all, if it works out, it works out and if it doesn't at least I tried at one of the top schools in the nation."