Coley's road to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - Two years ago, Cathedral (Natchez) alum James Coley was expecting to sign a scholarship with Louisiana-Monroe.
However, a new coaching staff came in and less than a month before National Signing Day, pulled his offer.
Well, fast forward to today and Coley is in the SEC with Ole Miss. Albeit he's a walk-on but his college career appeared over last fall after spending two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
The defensive lineman says this is an opportunity he couldn't have dreamed of.
"It is very cool. There's a lot of pros to it. A lot of people from my high school, friends that are here. They never thought that I'd ever be here, I never thought that I'd be here," Coley said. "It's been a blessing. Walk-on, give it my all, if it works out, it works out and if it doesn't at least I tried at one of the top schools in the nation."
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Gates testimony dredges up Trump inaugural spending mystery
- Manafort trial turns from prosecution's case to his defense
- Donut Palace reacts to racial slur video
- Beijing: Anti-China forces are criticizing Uighur crackdown
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.