Sports

Coley's road to Ole Miss

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2018 08:49 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2018 08:49 PM CDT

Coley's road to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - Two years ago, Cathedral (Natchez) alum James Coley was expecting to sign a scholarship with Louisiana-Monroe.

However, a new coaching staff came in and less than a month before National Signing Day, pulled his offer.

Well, fast forward to today and Coley is in the SEC with Ole Miss. Albeit he's a walk-on but his college career appeared over last fall after spending two seasons at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

The defensive lineman says this is an opportunity he couldn't have dreamed of.

"It is very cool. There's a lot of pros to it. A lot of people from my high school, friends that are here. They never thought that I'd ever be here, I never thought that I'd be here," Coley said. "It's been a blessing. Walk-on, give it my all, if it works out, it works out and if it doesn't at least I tried at one of the top schools in the nation."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 8/13/18

  • P.M. Web Weather 8/11/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    P.M. Web Weather 8/11/18

  • A.M. Weather 8/10/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Weather 8/10/18