OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Ole Miss headlines the beginning of the 2023 college baseball season after winning the National Championship last season.

The Rebels will take on Delaware at home Friday at 4 p.m., while their SEC rival Mississippi State hosts the Virginia Military Insitute at 3 p.m.

While the two SEC schools are the last two National Champs, Southern Miss comes into the season as one of the best non-power 5 teams in the country.

The Golden Eagles will have a tough test in Liberty.

Their game on Friday is at 4 p.m. at home.

Hear from all 3 head coaches in the video above.