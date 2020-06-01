Conference USA baseball tournament returning to Southern Miss in 2022

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Conference USA baseball tournament is returning to Southern Miss.

Pete Taylor Park will host the annual event for the seventh time, May 25-29, 2022.

“We are pleased to announced the return of the C-USA Baseball Championship to Hattiesburg and Pete Taylor Park,” said Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain. “Our fans and the entire Pine Belt have always helped make sure we put on a first-class event. In 2022, we will look forward to welcoming back fans from around C-USA to enjoy our great South Mississippi hospitality.”

Southern Miss lasted hosted the tournament in 2016 and beat Rice 3-2 in the championship game in front of 3,219 fans.

The Golden Eagles also hosted the event in 1996, 2005, 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2016.