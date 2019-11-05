Could QB Kinkead Dent see some playing time in the last 3 games?

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Ole Miss is coming off a close loss over No. 11 Auburn, it’s third conference loss in a row.

John Rhys Plumlee continues to emerge as a leader on the offense, leading the team in rushing yards with 92 and throwing for 86 yards on 11 completions.

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Kinkead Dent #12 of the Mississippi Rebels warms up against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

But, the Rebels have former Jackson Academy standout Kinkead Dent on the bench that could possibly get some snaps with three games left on the schedule.

Matt Luke was asked about Dent Monday.

“We are focused on trying to win the game,” Luke said in his weekly press conference. “If some situations present themselves, we’ll look at trying to play people. But again, our focus is on winning the football game.”

“I think our guys are hungry to go get better. I think that is the unique part about this team. They keep fighting and competing and working to get better each and every week. They’ll continue to do that. We have three games left that are promised to us.”