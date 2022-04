Cousins Face Off for First Time as NW Rankin Wins Game One

NFL Referee Sarah Thomas’ son plays catcher for Northwest Rankin baseball. Her brother’s son plays designated hitter for St. Martin baseball.

On Friday, NW Rankin hosted St. Martin in the second round of the 6A state tournament, setting up the first time members of their family have ever faced off in a game.

The Cougars hit a 2-run home run in the fourth inning and never looked back en route to an 8-0 win.