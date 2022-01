CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Canton Elementary School (CES) will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, January 11 until the end of the week due to COVID-19 cases rising among staff.

Students in 3rd-5th grade who were in school on Monday, January 10 will bring home devices that they can use for virtual learning. Kindergarten-2nd grade students will take home work packets that they can complete along with instructions and teacher contact information for assistance if needed.