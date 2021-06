CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a new initiative aimed at preventing bomb attacks.

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) launched "Operation Flashpoint" Wednesday at the Revell Ace Hardware store in Clinton. The operation is a bomb prevention awareness campaign. The 90-day pilot program encourages people to report suspicious activities, like buying large amounts or a combination of materials that could be used to make a bomb.