JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced Daryl Jones has been named the district’s new athletic director.
Jones was hired to replace Clint Johnson. His first day on the job was July 1, 2020.
Jones is a former head football coach and administrator at Jim Hill High School. He also worked at Jackson State University, Canton, Columbus High and Raymond High.
LATEST STORIES:
- Maxwell moved to NY for Epstein-related sex abuse charges
- Warren County supervisors vote to remove former state flag from all county facilities
- Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83
- 357 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi
- Daryl Jones is new athletic director for JPS