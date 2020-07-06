Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Daryl Jones is new athletic director for JPS

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced Daryl Jones has been named the district’s new athletic director.

Jones was hired to replace Clint Johnson. His first day on the job was July 1, 2020.

Jones is a former head football coach and administrator at Jim Hill High School. He also worked at Jackson State University, Canton, Columbus High and Raymond High.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories