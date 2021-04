VIDEO ABOVE: An inside look at Rashad Bolden’s decision to sign with Southern Miss!

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — It was a tough decision.

Play for Dad at Mississippi College. Or live out the D1 dream at Southern Miss.

St. Andrew’s senior Rashad Bolden is going with the Golden Eagles. The three-time state champion made it official during a special signing ceremony at St. Andrew’s Wednesday.