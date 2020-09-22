Deion Sanders holds first news conference as JSU’s head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders held his first news conference as the head football coach of Jackson State University.

Sanders said his staff has been assembled for quite some time, and they’ve been taking part in Zoom calls for several weeks. He’s expected to announce his staff members soon.

When asked about recruiting against Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, Sanders said, “I’m not recruiting against Mike Leach or Lane Kiffin… Read into that.”

Sanders also said they’re recruiting players they believe can play right away.

The coach will be traveling back to Texas soon to finish up the season coaching his son’s team at Trinity High School. His coaching staff will start getting to work in Jackson within the next few weeks.

