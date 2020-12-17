Deion Sanders, Jackson State sign top-ranked FCS class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — It was an unprecedented National Signing Day for Jackson State.

Deion Sanders and his staff put together the top-ranked class at the FCS level. The 2021 class includes 15 student-athletes from Mississippi, Nevada, Texas, Tennessee, Florida, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders (4-star QB, Trinity Christian) is the highest ranked recruit to sign with an HBCU out of high school. The Tigers also landed the top-ranked JUCO prospect in four-star DB De’Jahn Warren, who flipped from Georgia. Transfers Abdul-Malik McClain (USC), Isaiah Bolden (Florida State), Javorrius Selmon (Mississippi State) and Aubrey Miller, Jr. (Missouri) were four-star recruits out of high school.

Jackson State athletics released the following capsules from the 2021 class:

Javorrius Selmon

CB, 5-10, 175, Jackson, Miss. (Provine) – Mississippi State transfer

A four-star cornerback according to ESPN … a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals … a consensus top-25 prospect in the state of Mississippi … considered the No. 7 prospect in the state by ESPN … coached by Tim Wilson at Provine … Registered 47 tackles,

including 31 solo stops and picked off two passes as a senior … returned a kickoff for a touchdown … totaled 63 tackles and five interceptions in his high school career.

—

Jeremiah Williams

DT, 6-2, 270, Lexington, Miss. (Holmes County)

A versatile defensive lineman…considered the No. 41 prospect in the state by MaxPreps…coached by Marcus Rogers at Holmes County…recorded 114 tackles, including 84 solo stops…14.3 tackles per game and eight sacks…caused three fumbles and recorded one.

—

Braezhon Ross

DT, 6-2, 265, Las Vegas, Nev. (Desert Pines)

A three-star defensive lineman according to 247Sports and Rivals …considered the No. 5 prospect in Nevada …Sports Illustrated All-American candidate…held offers from over 25 Power 5 programs…throughout prep career totaled 83 tackles, 47 solo and 3.3 tackles per game and 17 sacks.

—

Shedeur Sanders

QB, 6-2, 210, Cedar Hill, Texas (Trinity Christian School)

A four-star recruit according to ESPN and 247Sports, highest-rated high school signee in Jackson State history…No. 60 on ESPN300 board…No. 12 quarterback in the country and No. 8 in Texas…finished prep career with 47 wins, which is tied for 10th all-time at the prep level…as a senior, finished 251-for-366 for 3702 yards and 43 passing touchdowns and completed 69 percent of his passes…finished his prep career with 12,498 passing yards and 166 passing touchdowns…as a senior, led Trinity Christian to the 2020 TCAL National Championship and held offers from over 25 power five programs… as a junior, led TCC to a 13-1 record and a third consecutive Division II state title in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools…as a sophomore led TCC to a 14-0 record and Division II state championship in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools. Father is JSU head coach Deion Sanders.

—

Nyles Gaddy

LB, 6-4, 230, Nashville, Tenn. (Father Ryan) – Tennessee transfer

An imposing linebacker, played the previous two seasons at Tennessee, redshirted freshman season and provided key depth as a sophomore… played at Father Ryan High school in Nashville, Tennessee … helped lead the Fightin’ Irish to the Division II Class 3A state playoff quarterfinals as a senior in 2017 … totaled 38 tackles, six TFLs, three sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2017.

—

Isaiah Bolden

DB, 6-2, 200, Tampa, Fla. (Wesley Chapel) – Florida State transfer

Hard-hitting cover corner rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and 247 Sports … ranked as a top-30 cornerback in the country by both services and 188th overall in ESPN300 … selected to play in Offense-Defense All-American Bowl … was also used on special teams, putting his return skills to good use with a 90-yard interception return and a 93-yard punt return for touchdowns during his senior season … junior year helped lead a defense that held opponents to 19.3 points per game as the Wildcats earned 7-2 overall record … dual-sport star that won regional championships in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash on the track team … as a senior, qualified for the 3A state championships in track, winning the bronze medal in the 100-meter dash…in 2019, played in all 13 games and made the first career start in Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State…recorded nine tackles, one interception, and two pass breakups…returned six kickoffs for 156 yards and one punt for seven yards…had career-long 41-yard kickoff return as part of 80-yard total on three returns and added two tackles in 38-31 victory at Boston College…made career-high three tackles at No. 25 Virginia…grabbed first career interception in the season opener vs. Boise State…registered one pass breakup in 31-13 victory vs. North Carolina State…made one tackle at No. 2 Clemson…recorded two solo tackles, one pass breakup and one kickoff return for 34 yards in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…returned two kickoffs for 42 yards at No. 8 Florida…made one tackle vs. Arizona State.

—

Herman Smith

ATH, 5-11, 190, San Diego, Calif. (Lincoln)

Three-star prospect by 247Sports…ranked as the No. 81 recruit out of California…heled offers from 10 power five programs…totaled 15 career tackles…two interceptions…318 rushing yards and 580 receiving yards and nine touchdowns…talented dual-threat athlete who projects as defensive back or wide receiver.

—

Maljon Joor

OL, 6-6, 320, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Florida International transfer

The Mississippi native is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports… played junior college

football at Mississippi Gulf Coast after graduating from Callaway HS in Jackson, Mississippi… Among JUCO offensive tackles, ranks 22nd overall in the country by 247sports… rated as a Top 50 JUCO player in the state of Mississippi by Scout.com… played in the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game out of high school… named All-State Second Team by the Clarion Ledger… led Mississippi Gulf Coast CC to a junior college national title in 2019… as a senior at Callaway, his offense rushed for an average of 200 yards per game… he finished with 19 pancake blocks as a senior…received offers from several power 5 and group of five programs.

—

Abdul-Malik McClain

OLB, 6-4, 245, Atlanta, Ga. (JSerra Catholic) – USC transfer

Rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports…made 2017 PrepStar All-Western Region, Tacoma News Tribune Western 100, Cal-Hi Sports All-State second team, Los Angeles Times All-Area, Orange County Register All-Orange County first team and All-Trinity League Defensive Player of the Year as a senior linebacker and tight end at JSerra Catholic High in San Juan Capistrano (Calif.)…in 2017, he had 45 tackles, including 18 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble on defense and 9 receptions for 175 yards (19.4 avg) with 1 TD on offense…at USC in 2019, saw action at outside linebacker as a redshirt freshman in 2019. Overall in 2019 while appearing in 5 games (Arizona, Oregon, Arizona State, California, UCLA), he had 2 sacks for minus 11 yards. In 2018, McClain saw brief action at outside linebacker and on special teams as a first-year freshman in 2018. He appeared in 2 games in 2018 (California, Notre Dame), allowing him to redshirt.

—

Dylan Spencer

OL, 6-4, 300, Madison, Miss. (Madison Central) – Missouri transfer

A three-star offensive line prospect by both 247Sports.com and Scout.com … Scout.com rated him as the No. 31 prospect at any position coming out of Mississippi and the nation’s No. 163 offensive lineman … Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game selection as a senior … named First Team All-State after paving the way for a Jaguar team that put up 2,809 yards of total rushing with 34 touchdowns on the ground…held offers from several power 5 programs.

—

Aubrey Miller, Jr.

LB, 6-2, 225, Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven) – Missouri transfer

A four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, ranking as the No. 13 OLB prospect in the nation according to the national recruiting outlet … a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN, and 247Sports. … Physical linebacker prospect who shows good speed to the ball on his highlight video … named Tennessee Titan Mr. Football Class 6A Lineman during a standout senior season at Whitehaven … guided Whitehaven to a Class 6A State Championship and a 15-0 record in 2016 … as a senior, earned All-Region 6A, All-Shelby Metro Team, All-Tennessee Team, Autozone Liberty Bowl Defensive Player of the Year … During his senior season he tallied 147 total tackles, 21.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, four interceptions (two returned for TDs) and five forced fumbles … Recorded 50 tackles in 11 games as a junior in 2015, with two interceptions, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery … Chicago Opening Regional MVP award … Selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-America Bowl … New Orleans Rivals MVP … Detroit SMSB MVP…2018, at Mizzou, Saw action in 10 games, making a pair of stops on the season, making one tackle each in games against UT-Martin (9/1) and later against No. 2 Georgia (9/22) … was named to the 2018 SEC Academic Honor Roll for his outstanding work in the classroom … closed spring camp by leading all players with 10 tackles in the annual Black & Gold Game.

—

Shilo Sanders

DB, 6-0, 190, Cedar Hill, Texas (Trinity Christian) – South Carolina transfer

Ranked by 247Sports Composite as the No. 62 cornerback in the country, the 83rd-ranked player in the Lone Star State. and number 668 overall… ranked No. 287 in the ESPN300… helped the Tigers to a perfect 14-0 season and a TAPPS Division II state championship in 2018… played cornerback, receiver, punted and returned kicks… recorded 19 tackles and five interceptions as a senior… on offense, he had 13 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns… returned two kickoffs for touchdowns… was an Under Armour All-American… also played baseball…in 2019, at South Carolina, Appeared in four games as a true freshman, using the NCAA rule to retain the year of eligibility… saw his most action against Charleston Southern, but also appeared briefly against Georgia, Florida and Tennessee…credited with one tackle in the CSU game…named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

—

De’Jahn Warren

DB, 6-0, 185, Scranton, Pa. (Lackawanna C.C.)

Ranked the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country by Rivals…held offers from more than 35 programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Penn State…as freshman was named a junior college All-American.

Dealyn Moses-Dunn

OLB, 6-2, 250, Las Angeles, Calif. (Southwestern Community College)

A versatile linebacker with excellent speed…17 tackles, 10 solo and seven assisted…2.1 tackles per game and three sacks.

—

Tredarius Carr

DL, 6-2, 280, Bentonia, Miss. (East Mississippi Community College)

Experienced defensive lineman, ideal size and strength…18 tackles, 13 solo and five assisted…2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.

—

James Reddick II

OL, 6-3, 315, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County HS)

Talented offensive lineman, ideal size and strength…held offers from Gardner-Webb, South Alabama, Tennessee State and several Division I programs in the region.

—

Tony Gray

OL, 6-5, 310, Loganville, Ga. (Central Florida)

Ranked a 3-star prospect by all the major recruiting services … Considered the No. 28 offensive guard prospect in the nation and the No. 42 recruit in Georgia by ESPN.com.

—

Rasheed Lyles

DL, 6-2, 275, Winnfield, La. (Trinity Valley Community College)

Am experience and versatile defensive lineman…29 tackles. 13 solo and 11 assisted…3.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles per game. Held offers from over 15 power five programs.