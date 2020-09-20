Deion Sanders posts pics with JSU leaders on Instagram

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion Sanders posted pictures to his Instagram stories that showed him with Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson and Athletic Director Ashley Robison. The NFL Hall of Famer posted the images Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, sources said Sanders was expected to be named the next head football coach for JSU. The university has not confirmed the reports at this time.

Courtesy: Deion Sanders’ Instagram

Courtesy: Deion Sanders’ Instagram

JSU leaders will hold a news conference on Monday, September 21, to announce the new head coach.

LATEST STORIES: